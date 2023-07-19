MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Deputies are searching for the man responsible for the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman in McCracken County, Kentucky.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded around 7 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Byron Drive and Reidland Road after receiving a report of a missing person. They began searching for the 18-year-old woman, who had last been seen around 1 a.m.
Detectives aiding in the search found the woman around 9:17 a.m. at a home on Kentucky Dam Road.
The sheriff's office says the woman's hands were bound, and she had injuries that were not incapacitating.
Investigators say the woman told them she was taken by a man she didn't know. He's described as standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the case. The sheriff's office asks anyone who lives in the area who may have surveillance video to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719, so investigators can watch the recording to check for evidence.