WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Deputies in Williamson County, Illinois, are searching for a 16-year-old boy reported missing.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding 16-year-old Kered James L. Miles. He's described as a Black teen with brown eyes. He's 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Deputies say Kered may be in the Carbondale area.
Anyone with information that can help investigators find Kered James L. Miles can call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-8477.