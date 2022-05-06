WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance identifying a suspect in multiple vehicle break-ins that happened early Wednesday morning.
The burglaries happened sometime between 1:45 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Old Frankfort Road, northeast of Johnston City, the sheriff's office says.
Investigators say the male suspect was wearing red glasses and a mask when he broke into the vehicles and stole items he found inside.
The sheriff's office released multiple photos of the suspect taken from surveillance footage.
Deputies ask anyone with information related to the case to call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).