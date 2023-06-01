MELBER, KY — Deputies say they are searching for a wanted, possibly armed suspect in the Melber area of southern McCracken County.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, they encourage community members in the area to lock their doors and ask anyone who notices something suspicious in the area of Hilary Wurth, Clinton, or County Line Roads to call 911 immediately.
In a subsequent update, the Kentucky State Police said they identified the man as Bryan Ditto of East Prairie, Missouri.
They say Ditto fled on foot after abandoning a car in the area of KY-1820 and Hilary Wurth Road.
They say he's wanted on a first-degree violation of an order of protection out of Mayfield, Kentucky.
The subject is described as a white male standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall; about 43-years-old, with blue eyes and blond hair. They say there is not a clothing description available at this time.