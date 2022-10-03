FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Investigators are searching for a 38-year-old woman reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it believes the woman, Tyechia L. Younglove, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Kentucky Avenue in the Logan community.
Investigators say Younglove is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has blue eyes and black hair, and she was last seen wearing a black tank top with a gray hoodie and sweatpants.
Anyone with information that can help investigators locate Younglove can call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 618-438-4841.