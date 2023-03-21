PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing teen.
Deputies said in a Tuesday release 16-year-old Jazin Moore was reported missing on March 20. He was reportedly last seen at his home in the Lone Oak area at about 11:30 p.m.
Moore is described as a Black male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing about 220 pounds. Deputies say he is possibly wearing a black North Face jacket and gray sweatpants.
According to the release, deputies believe he may be in the Mt. Vernon, Illinois area.
The MCSO is asking anyone with information on Moore's location to contact them at (270) 444-4719, or contact their local law enforcement agency.
Anonymous tips can be provided to West Kentucky Crime Stoppers online, by phone, or their app. Click here to leave a tip with West Kentucky Crime Stoppers.