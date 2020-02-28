MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is still looking for a suspect in a recent arson.
Firefighters were called to a house fire during the overnight hours of Saturday, February 15.
The house was in the 3100 block of Estes Lane in the Farley area.
While fighting the fire, firefighters said they smelled the strong odor of gasoline coming from unburnt portions of the home.
The fire was ruled as arson.
Deputies say an unknown suspect riding a bicycle could be responsible for the fire.
Anyone with information on the fire or the suspect riding the bicycle is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719.