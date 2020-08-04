PADUCAH — A man is in custody after leading police on a chase from Massac County, IL, to Paducah Tuesday morning.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter told WPSD a man stole a car from McCracken County Monday night. The car was spotted in Massac County this morning. When deputies tried pulling the man over, he drove off.
The man led deputies on a chase through downtown Paducah where deputies deployed stop strips. The man, driving on three flat tires, eventually side-swiped a deputy's vehicle. The deputy then forced him off the side of the road.
Deputies say the man got out of the stolen car in the area of Puryear Dr. and Eich Rd. and led deputies on a short foot chase. Deputies deployed the K9 unit which eventually brought the man down. He is now in custody.
We expect to learn the man's name and the charges he faces later Tuesday afternoon.