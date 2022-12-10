GRAVES COUNTY, KY — In retaliation against an individual they knew, three masked men attempted a home invasion in Graves County and found themselves among additional unexpected visitors in the home, sheriff's deputies say.
Unknown to the suspects when they entered the residence, 15 people were inside the home, as one of the residents had several visitors over for the evening.
Sheriff's deputies determined the incident was not a random crime: the residence was known to the suspects, and they were seeking retaliation against a person in the home.
The three men were arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges. Another individual was arrested, not in connection to the home invasion, for methamphetamine and a firearm found in the home.
911 dispatch at Kentucky State Police Post 1 received a call from a resident on KY 58 East, about 2 miles east of Mayfield, at around 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 9. The caller told dispatch people were breaking into his home, armed with guns.
Deputy Sheriff Tyler Crane arrived at the residence within two minutes of being dispatched. Crane entered the home and located the three men standing in the kitchen of the home, two of which were brandishing handguns.
Crane ordered the men to drop their guns and put their hands up. All three of the men complied immediately. Deputy Chandler Sirls arrived a minute later and assisted Crane in taking the men into custody.
The three men that were arrested were Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington, Jonte Hensley, 24, of Paducah, and Dezmend Cobb, 22, of Danville. Four handguns were recovered from the suspects after they were arrested.
All of the individuals in the home, a majority of which were under the age of 18, were forced at gunpoint to give up their cell phones and move into the living room as the suspects looked for items in the home to steal. When the suspects were taken into custody, the cell phones that were taken were recovered.
A search warrant was also issued for the residence during this investigation. Methamphetamine and a loaded shotgun were recovered from an upstairs room in the home. As a result of deputies locating these items, they arrested Eric Vancura, 37, of Mayfield.
All of those arrested were transported to the Graves County RC Center and were then transported by Graves County Jail staff to an out-of-county facility.
Elmore was charged with six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping.
Hensley was charged with six counts of robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of kidnapping.
Dezmend Cobb was charged with six counts of robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of kidnapping.
Vancura was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense with a firearm enhancements and possession of drug paraphernalia with a firearm enhancement.
Crane and Sirls are continuing to investigate this incident. They were assisted on this case by Deputy Davant Ramage, Detective Sergeant Snapper Seaton, Special Deputy Greg Sloan, Chief Deputy Jeremy Prince and troopers with the Kentucky State Police.
Further charges are pending on Elmore, Cobb and Hensley as the investigation continues.