UPDATE (Sept. 23 at 1:00 p.m.) — The Lake County Sheriff's Office says on their Facebook page that all three inmates have been captured and taken into custody.
LAKE COUNTY, TN — The Lake County Sheriff's Office says on their Facebook page that three inmates assaulted a correctional officer at the Lake County Jail and then escaped late Monday night.
Deputies say Robert Lee Wally, Cameron Howard, and Brad Austin Henderson are on the run and are possibly armed and dangerous.
Deputies say do not approach these individuals and call your local sheriff's department if you see them.