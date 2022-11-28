PADUCAH — A Paducah man has been arrested and charged with Fentanyl trafficking following an overdose call and subsequent investigation, they say.
According to a Monday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an overdose call at a home in McCracken County on Nov. 22.
Deputies say when they arrived at the house, they found a "young man" who they suspect overdosed on Fentanyl. They reportedly administered Narcan at the scene and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies say during their investigation, they determined the suspected Fentanyl pills had been purchased from a home in Paducah.
When detectives searched the home, they reportedly found another man actively overdosing.
The man was transported to an area hospital after receiving Narcan, deputies say. A resident of the home — 25-year-old Neville "Jackson" Hawes — was arrested after a search revealed bags of suspected Fentanyl pills and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say Hawes was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and the investigation is ongoing.