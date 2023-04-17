PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to be mindful of work-zone construction following two collisions on Interstate 24 westbound.
Deputies say the right lane of I-24 westbound closed Monday near the 11 mile marker, causing merging traffic in the left lane to move slowly.
According to a previous release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, recent heavy rains caused a washout close to Exit 11, and the closure is allowing crews to address erosion along the shoulder.
Deputies suggest drivers consider taking an alternate route, explaining that they've already worked two crashes between the 12 and 15 mile markers.
One crash on Monday morning involved four vehicles.