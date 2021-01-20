CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office say a woman has been arrested after a local hospital reported a small child with serious injuries.
Deputies say they responded to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Tuesday around 4 p.m. for a report of a small child with serious injuries.
Deputies say they conducted an investigation with the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services and arrested 22-year-old Amanda Hernandez, of Murray.
Hernandez has been charged with second degree assault and first degree criminal abuse. She was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Deputies say the investigation is continuing by Sergeant C. Tidwell. Anyone with information about this investigation should call the Calloway County Sheriff's Office at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com.