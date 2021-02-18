LYON COUNTY, KY — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is reporting a wreck on I-24 westbound in Lyon County at the 37 mile marker.
Deputies say Kentucky State Police is working the wreck and the interstate is open.
The sheriff's office also notes that most roads are covered in snow, but the Interstates in the county are in 'pretty good shape.' The main roads are also being plowed and are improving!
Deputies say the roads are passable, but urge you to drive slow and be extra careful on bridges and overpasses.
