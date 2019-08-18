McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a young man wrecked his truck after he appeared to have fallen asleep while driving.
Deputies say they found 19-year-old Joseph M. Hay, of West Paducah, trapped in his pickup truck after he hit a large tree head on Sunday morning.
Deputies say Hay was driving northbound on Husband Road when his tires dropped off the roadway. They say Hay overcorrected the mistake, causing the truck to cross the road and go into the ditch, where it hit a barbed wire fence before hitting a tree.
Deputies say it took firefighters and EMS around 30 minutes to get Hay out of the truck.
Hay was treated and taken to a hospital for his injuries.