PADUCAH— A Paducah woman was arrested Saturday attempting to flee police.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says Deputy Baldwin pulled over a tan 1995 Buick sedan around 9 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies say the driver, 35-year-old Melissa Lyman, had a suspended license for a previous DUI. They also determined Lyman was currently under the influence. Lyman also had a 2-year-old child in the car with her.
During the traffic stop, deputies say Lyman put the car in drive and attempted to flee the scene. Deputy Baldwin climbed into the car and turned it off to stop Lyman from fleeing.
Lyman was arrested on multiple charges including:
- Wanton endangerment 1st degree
- Operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc
- Driving on a DUI suspended license
- Attempted fleeing or evading police
- Disregarding a stop sign
- Resisting arrest
- Failure to or improper signal