EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville.
Dave Anson, chief deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County, told The Associated Press that the identities of the people who died in the explosion Wednesday will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.
Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly has said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m. He said the department has not confirmed how many of the houses were occupied when the explosion happened because “some were too unstable to enter.”
The cause of the explosion has not been determined, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating.
Connelly said the explosion scattered debris "over a 100-foot radius” including construction materials such as wooden boards, window glass and insulation. He says he doesn't yet know what caused the explosion.
Video obtained by Evansville NBC affiliate WFIE-TV shows the explosion from the vantage point of a nearby business.