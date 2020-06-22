CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says a woman was arrested after driving inebriated and hitting several roadway signs and a utility pole around 10 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 307 and KY 80 East.
Deputies say 35-year-old Jessica Hobbs of Wingo was driving eastbound on State Highway 80 when she attempted to drive around a curve in the roadway.
Deputies say the evidence suggested that the car went into a sideways skid, leaving the roadway, and colliding with several roadway signs and a utility pole.
Deputies say traffic control lights on the utility pole fell into the roadway and hit a Ford Fusion driven by 32-year-old Kimberly Mitchell of Arlington and caused damage to her car.
Deputies say Hobbs was inebriated at the time of the wreck.
She was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries from the collision then was lodged at the Ballard County Jail.
Deputies say she has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (2nd offence), no registration, and failure to maintain insurance.