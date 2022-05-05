GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The American Police Hall of Fame is honoring one of the lives lost the night of the Dec. 10 tornado. A medal of honor was present to the family of 47-year-old Deputy Jailer Robert Daniel Thursday.
Graves County Jailer George Workman gave an emotional speech remembering one of his own with a medal of honor. Robert Daniel died while supervising inmates on work release at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory. He saved the lives of seven inmates.
Robert Daniel's brother, Alonzo Daniel, says the award continues his brothers legacy.
"We have our good days and bad days, but ultimately, things like this make us know that he didn't go out in vain or in a negative way. He went out doing what he loved to do, and that was helping people," Alonzo says.
Graves County Deputy Jailer C.J. Roberts was also honored with a Commonwealth Ambassador Award for his actions Dec. 10 protecting his fellow officers and inmates.
"I didn't do it for the award, but it's nice to be recognized," says Roberts.
He says he was just doing his job, but his job often goes unrecognized.
"Deputy jailers aren't the most well known people out in the community. There's a lot of stuff that we do that community doesn't know about," says Roberts.