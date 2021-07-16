CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY– Josh McKeel, the Deputy Superintendent and Director of Pupil Personnel at Calloway County Schools, has been awarded the 2021 Excellence in Leadership Award by the Kentucky Association of Public Educators (KAPE).
The award is given to the school administrator who displays virtue, inspiration, vision, decision-making, instructional leadership, empowerment, innovation, and positivity.
McKeel was nominated for the award by KAPE board member Brian Collier and numerous teachers in Calloway County. McKeel was chosen over all administrators in Kentucky.
“I have never met a man with more honesty and integrity in everything that he does. I know that if I ask Josh about anything, the answer will be thoughtful, professional, and always what’s in the best interest of all students,” one teacher wrote in a nomination. “When he walks in the door anywhere, he is immediately inspiring. He can be anyone’s biggest cheerleader if needed,” another teacher added.
McKeel has been an educator for 19 years. In addition to his current role, he has also been a teacher, head football coach, athletic director, assistant principal, and principal.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to have been nominated and selected for this award. I gladly accept this award on behalf of all the employees, students, and families of Calloway County Schools. We have, and will continue, to work side by side to make Calloway County Schools a great place to live and learn.” McKeel said.