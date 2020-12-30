GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Deputies from the Graves County Sheriff's Office say two teenagers are being charged with multiple crimes across multiple counties in Kentucky.
Deputies say they responded to two separate addresses on U.S. 45 North just outside of Mayfield about two separate burglaries. The investigation showed two teenage suspects in the burglaries. Deputies say they tried to find the teenagers and when the deputies went to the teenagers' house, the two suspects fled on foot into a wooded area. Officers say they were unable to find them.
Wednesday, deputies say they were notified that a vehicle stolen from Mayfield had been found in Ohio County, KY, and had not been reported yet.
Deputies say Sergeant Dale Mason spoke with the owner of the vehicle and started his investigation, which showed two teenagers, one from Mayfield and the other from Murray, KY, had stolen the vehicle — the same two teenagers from the burglaries in Graves County.
Deputies say the investigation involves authorities in McClean, Davis and Ohio Counties.
Deputies also say the teenagers allegedly stole a Dodge pick-up truck in McClean County, then had a chase with an officer from McClean County. Deputies say the pursuit continued into and through Davis County and into Ohio County before the vehicles they had stolen became disabled and they once again fled on foot.
Deputies say they were told the teenagers had been seen on U.S. 45 North in a red vehicle that officers say was stolen in Ohio County.
Deputies, Troopers, and Mayfield Police Officers began looking for the red vehicle when a trooper noticed one parked at a local motel with two people walking away from it.
Deputies say two officers detained the two people — identified as the two teenage suspects. They were taken into custody without further incident.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says the 16-year-old boy from Mayfield is charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of greater than $500, second-degree fleeing and evading on foot, and theft by unlawful taking auto greater than $500 but less than $10,000. These are only charges in Graves County.
The 16-year-old boy from Murray is charged with third-degree attempted burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree fleeing and evading on foot, and theft by unlawful taking auto greater than $500 but less than $10,000.
The sheriff's office say both teenagers will be facing charges in McClean, Davis, and Ohio Counties as well.