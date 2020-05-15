MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The banner design for the Paducah water tower project has been finalized.
The design includes a black arm and a white arm shaking hands in a gap between the stripes of the United States flag on the left side. On the right side reads "United We Stand" with the U and the S in larger font.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer wants to put this symbol of unity on the water tower off I-24 near Confederate Flag Park in Reidland.
Decisions on the size and the material for the design have not been made yet.
Clymer says his design sends a strong message that we are not racist here.
"We are united in this community, black, white and really all races. I think it will be a strong message to people coming and going and to people who are here in the community," Clymer says.
Paducah Water needs to sand blast and paint the tower before the banner project will start. Therefore, no official start date for the project has been set.
Clymer says it will cost about $25,000 and will be funded through community donations.