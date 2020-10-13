PADUCAH -- The city of Paducah is looking to provide more accessibility for riverboats. In November of 2019 the city announced it was receiving $10.4 million to make improvements to the riverfront.
On Tuesday, city leaders were shown designs for a new riverboat dock at the foot of Broadway. The plan is to have the dock be parallel with the riverfront, with the ultimate goal of making docking easier for riverboats.
Paducah City Engineer Rick Murphy says the designs account for the changing river levels.
"No matter what the river's doing the boat can land as a position. If the river's high, for example if the water's up here, the boat would be further up toward town. If the river's low, it would be away from town," Murphy said.
The new dock would also make it easier to get to downtown from the river. Murphy said it would be easy for them to maintain.
"Operation and maintenance on this is generally to go down and hose it off," Murphy said. "You're not having to deal with the utilities, and whether or not we're having to disconnect them or reconnect them, and then there's no real moving parts here."
The designs also show a way for the city to seamlessly transition from the Greenway Trail into the proposed walking path on the riverfront.
"And would give us opportunities to provide walking space and places for folks to enjoy the river," Murphy said.
These designs are only concepts of what the city could do to make further improvements. They are not official renderings of the project.
The city's timeline to complete construction on riverfront improvements is in the fall of 2026.