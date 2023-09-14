CARBONDALE, IL — A 17-year-old boy from DeSoto, Illinois, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection to a shooting that happened nearly two weeks ago in Carbondale. Police said a 15-year-old boy from Carbondale has also been charged.
On Sept. 2, someone shot a man at a business in the 700 block of South Illinois Avenue in Carbondale. Police responded to the scene at 4:19 p.m., and medical responders took the man to a local hospital via ambulance.
The Carbondale Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of the DeSoto teen suspected in the shooting. The warrant charges him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, and he was jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
Police arrested the Carbondale teen who is also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm on Friday, Sept. 8. That teen was also jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
The boys' names have not been released because they are minors.
Police said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.