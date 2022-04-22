PADUCAH — We're only a few days away from Paducah's first QuiltWeek since 2019. Hotels will fill up as quilters from across the country arrive to the Local 6 area. Businesses are also getting ready for the influx of people. This as some businesses continue to grapple with a nationwide worker shortage.
Gold Rush Café in downtown Paducah is short two line cooks. This will be owner Korey Vazquez's first QuiltWeek in charge of the business.
"I'm a little nervous, not going to lie," Vazquez said. "I wish we had at least two more line cooks. Then I could extend my hours. So, I'm having to step in the kitchen myself, which I don't mind doing. It's part of it. But I'd rather be out here greeting customers, taking care of issues, doing administrative stuff. Hopefully soon we'll get more staff."
He says the restaurant's getting ready for the quilters by making sure it's stocked up on all of the necessities to feed them well.
"We are bulking up on our prep, because a lot of people don't know that we do 90% of our stuff from scratch. We crack 300-plus eggs a day, which will probably go up to 400 now. We don't use egg mixture," Vazquez said. "It's a lot of bread putting, waffles from scratch, pancake recipe, everything is hand made. So, it's going to be a lot of work this week, but it will be pretty worth it, I think."
He also thinks QuiltWeek will be a gauge for what could be a busy summer.
"Spring break was last month for a lot of different states, and we saw a big influx of people then," Vazquez said. "And if that's just a taste of what QuiltWeek is going to be, and what the future holds, then I'm feeling pretty confident this is going to be probably one of the best years for all of us downtown businesses to have."
Vazquez says they're also looking to expand to food delivery services like DoorDash in anticipation of seeing more customers over the coming weeks and months. QuiltWeek is April 27-30.