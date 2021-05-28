EDDYVILLE, KY — As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, you can expect some cooler temperatures to move into the area. It may lead to you and your family changing some of your plans to be outside for Saturday.
Despite some clouds, wind and cooler temperatures moving in on Friday, Venture River Water Park had around 800 people show up for their opening day. The hope is that spells a busy summer for them, as the park works to recover from the pandemic. The water park wasn't even open in May 2020, and it wasn't able to let people through the gates until July 1, 2020.
"After last year, we didn't get to open until the first of July. Only got about seven weeks," said Venture River Water Park manager Andrea York. "So to have a more normal season, be outside not wearing masks. Seeing people have fun with their families and friends, we're excited."
That cooler weather isn't stopping Jaden Cannon from getting out on the lake this weekend. He's one of the many kids who got out to enjoy Venture River.
"I just like going out on the lake. It's fun, and getting to go out there with my family and spend time with them," Cannon said.
Saturday's weather will likely impact how many people head out to Venture River.
"What happens is, you have that really slow day because of the bad weather, or bad weather forecast, and then the next day it's sunny and we're slammed," York said. "Which is good! Seems like we go from one extreme to the other, but so far it usually evens out."
She's hopeful this season will allow them to rebound from COVID-19's impact, as they get ready to have more people back in the park.
"We can only have so many per day, but we don't normally hit that. So if we hit that every day this year that would be great," York said. "Staffing is an issue, just like with everybody else, but right now we've got a staff to keep rolling. So we're hoping for a great season and a lot of people coming through those gates."
York hopes Sunday's and Monday's sunnier forecasts bring more people out to the water park for the day. Venture River Water Park is open until Sept. 6.