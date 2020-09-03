PADUCAH — Despite the pandemic, it looks like another successful year for the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities, which benefits local nonprofits like Hope Unlimited Family Care Center in Paducah.
Two dozen local nonprofits participated in the fundraising campaign, which ran from June 1 through Aug. 31. The amount of money each nonprofit raised during that time span would be matched by Community Foundation of West Kentucky, up to $10,000 per organization. The matching money goes into each nonprofit's permanent endowment fund that grows each year.
Tony Watkins, CEO of Community Foundation, said although they are still tallying up the total amount that the nonprofits raised this year, it's higher than last year's sum. For perspective, Watkins said the nonprofits raised about $650,000 last year. Combine that with the matching money, more than $800,000 went to the nonprofits in 2019.
Watkins said next week, the Community Foundation will have a hard number on the total amount raised this year.
One of the participating nonprofits is Hope Unlimited Family Care Center in Paducah, which provides free and confidential support services for families — including pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and other prenatal medical services, classes for moms and dads, youth education in schools, and more.
"We started out 31 years ago as a pregnancy crisis center. We were here to help those that had unplanned pregnancy, hoping that they would chose life for that unborn child," said Hope Unlimited Executive Director Nicole Farley. "What we have realized over the years that it's not just about the unborn baby, but it's about every human being. So in 2006, we change dour name to Hope Unlimited Family Care Center, because we want to support the entire family — anyone that is caring for children."
Hope Unlimited also works with the local court systems.
"We have court-ordered parenting classes. We really want to see parents make a change. And those that are struggling with being able to keep their children or they had their children removed, when they come to Hope Unlimited, we not only give them the classes they need, but the relationship that will help them feel like they are supported," said Farley.
Every year, Hope Limited raises funds through the Baby Bottle Campaign, which asks church families to fill bottles with change, cash or checks. Farley said this year, the Baby Bottle Campaign collected between $15,000 to $20,000 less than last year. But people have donated more through the Fred Paxton Challenge.
"It looks like we're a couple of thousand up, maybe even as much as $5,000 increase over last year," said Farley. "So we're excited to see how more people are understanding the benefit of the Paxton Challenge and how it helps our community as a whole."
Farley said people donated $24,590 directly to Hope Unlimited during the Fred Paxton Challenge. In addition, people sent $9,000 directly to the Community Foundation to benefit Hope Unlimited, for a total of $33,590.
Despite the increase in donations through the Fred Paxton Challenge, Hope Unlimited's fundraising total is still about $10,000 less than in years past due to the decrease in the Baby Bottle Campaign. Still, Hope Unlimited has never ceased operations or turn anyone down, because people kept donating throughout the six months of the pandemic.
"What we've seen is this steady stream of people that have come by or mailed a check, or sent funds at just random times," said Farley. "Because of that, we will not feel the extreme impact of the lower numbers this year."
Farley said in addition to money, people have also donated many childcare supplies.
"Not only the donors that we have known for many years, but we have seen people that have never given before have a heart and passion for families, and chosen to give," said Farley.
Other participating nonprofits in the Fred Paxton Challenge include the Carson Center, Child Watch, Easterseals, Family Service Society, Lotus, Market House Theatre, Merryman House, Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, and the Paducah Public Schools Foundation, and many more.
The Paducah Public Schools Foundation has held the top fundraising spot for several years: raising $133,440 in 2017, $125,367 in 2018, and $120,798.92 in 2019.
This is the 19th annual Fred Paxton Challenge. Paxton, who passed away in April 2006, had served as board chairman of Paxton Media Group, which owns WPSD Local 6, the Paducah Sun and many other newspapers.