WICKLIFFE, KY- A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) contractor has completed an inspection of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois. Climbers finished their last round of work Saturday afternoon.
The inspection was done about five days earlier than expected. No further traffic restrictions will be required on the bridge. All lanes are open.
The U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge also carries U.S. 60 and U.S. 62 traffic across the Ohio River at U.S. 51 Kentucky mile point 7.372.
Also known as The Cairo Bridge, the structure carries approximately 5,800 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Wickliffe, KY, and Cairo, IL. About 35 percent of those vehicles are commercial trucks.