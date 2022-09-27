PADUCAH — Paducah Police say three people were injured and the Robert Cherry Civic Center sustained serious damage in a Tuesday morning crash.
According to a Tuesday release, police were called to the intersection of Park Ave. and H.C. Mathis Drive around 6:10 a.m. to investigate reports of a crash.
The crash involved three vehicles- a 2018 Kenworth semi-truck, a 2016 Ford F150, and a 2003 Mazda Protege.
The driver of the Protege said she was sitting at a red light southbound on H.C. Mathis Drive, near the Civic Center, when she witnessed the semi run a red light, police say.
She reported the semi hit a pickup truck driving west on Park Ave., then both of the trucks crashed into her car.
The semi reportedly continued on, hitting the east side of the civic center.
Police say the driver of the semi reported he thought the light was green. The driver of the pickup truck said he couldn't remember the crash, police say.
All three drivers were taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment, police say. H.C. Mathis Drive had to be shut down for about two hours to clean up the scene.
Local 6 Photojournalist Jason Thomason was on the scene of the crash shortly after it occurred. He was able to get video of the damage from inside the building and speak with Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan.
The Robert Cherry Civic Center is the property of the City of Paducah. The city was planning on beginning renovations in the building soon. In fact, the topic was slated for discussion in tonight's city commission meeting. After seeing the damage, Jordan wasn't sure when renovations would be able to proceed.