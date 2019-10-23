PADUCAH — We've learned the newest details regarding a Kentucky farm's lawsuit against GenCanna. This is after construction contractors working on the company's facility in Mayfield, Kentucky, filed 19 liens worth $13 million in total.
The lawsuit was filed in Harrison County Circuit Court. In the suit, Furnwood Farm claims GenCanna violated two contracts, an oral agreement of a joint-venture between the two, and a grower agreement.
Furnwood is asking for compensation for contractual damages, punitive damages determined by a jury, equitable relief to let them keep possession of the hemp they grew for GenCanna in 2019, taxable costs, a trial by jury, payment for attorneys' fees, and any other relief the court thinks is justified. The lawsuit also mentions Furnwood Farm's concerns over how GenCanna's Mayfield facility impacts the hemp processor's financial situation.
GenCanna is sponsoring the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's Business Expo on Thursday. We asked Chamber President Sandra Wilson about GenCanna paying any sponsorship fees. She said they don't release financial information about their members and the chamber, and are looking forward to having GenCanna as a sponsor.
GenCanna sent a statement on the lawsuit to LEX 18, which reads, "While we can’t comment on the merits of this pending litigation, we are confident in our position with farmers across the Commonwealth and will prevail in this lawsuit. We continue to meet our commitment to Kentucky farmers through our Certified Farming Network. We believe in Kentucky farmers and our local Kentucky communities and continue to invest heavily in our family farming partners.”
You can read the full lawsuit below.