PADUCAH-- Talking about COVID-19 around the clock is taking a toll on all of us.
That is why you need to know when you are stressed, so you can calm yourself down.
One way is by detecting changes in your sleeping and eating patterns.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says stress during an outbreak like this can include the following:
-Fear and worry about your health and your loved ones
- Difficulty sleeping or concentrating
- Worsening of chronic health problems
- Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs
There are several options to help you cope with this stress.
They include:
- Making sure you have a strong understanding of the outbreak and your level of risk
- Stepping outside for some fresh air, if you are at home
- Talking out your concerns with family and friends
These options and more than help you and your loved ones during this stressful time.
For more information on how you can detect and deal with stress, visit the CDC website.