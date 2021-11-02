Hilbrecht.jpg

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Detective Capt. Matt Hilbrecht with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department will officially kick off his candidacy for the 2022 sheriff's race on Thursday. Hilbrecht has already received an endorsement from current Sheriff Eddie McGuire. 

McGuire announced his decision not to run for reelection in May. McGuire said Hilbrecht, who has been with the department for more than two decades, has a wealth of law enforcement experience and would be a good fit for the job. 

Hilbrecht will officially announce his candidacy with an event set for Thursday afternoon at Main Street Event Center in Benton, Kentucky. 

In a news release about the event, Hilbrecht's campaign says he has also received endorsements from Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter and Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight.

Hilbrecht will sign official election papers and speak with members of the community during the kickoff event, which will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. 