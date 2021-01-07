PADUCAH — We're learning more about what authorities say led to last week's deadly shooting on Hill Street in Paducah.
Jamell Diaz is charged with murder after telling officers he shot and killed his girlfriend.
In a preliminary hearing Thursday, we learned Diaz was dating 22-year-old Nikea Cope for nearly a year.
Prior to the shooting, detectives say the two got into an argument after Diaz accused Cope of cheating on him.
Detective Kevin Wilson testified that Jamell grabbed a pistol, "which he stated loaded with one live round. He ejected one live round as she sat on the bed. He placed his right hand around her back, restraining her, held the pistol in his left hand with the barrel against her right side. He stated he then informed her to give him one reason not to shoot her. He stated she was crying and told him to stop while reaching for weapon. The weapon fired one shot, striking Nikea."
Detectives say Diaz then ran out of the house and knocked on neighboring homes to get help.
Diaz is charged with possession of a handgun by a felon, unlawful imprisonment and murder.
His case was bound over to the grand jury.
Diaz will be arraigned next month.