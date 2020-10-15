MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An investigator testified Thursday regarding the events that unfolded during Aug. 8 shooting in Paducah that claimed one man's life and injured four other people.
Two men face charges of murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting death of Keyshawn Childress.
Christopher Howard and Jermaine Harris had a preliminary hearing in McCracken County Court Thursday.
Paducah Police Detective Jordan Murphy said five people were shot in the incident. One person, who survived, was shot 10 times. Another person was shot in the foot, another was shot multiple times in the leg, and another was shot in the arm and a leg.
Childress was shot three times.
The detective also said Harris and Howard were part of a group of friends from Cairo, Illinois, who had a long-running feud with a group of people from Mounds, Illinois.
"This feud has resulted in numerous homicides, in which groups keep score and relentlessly taunt the opposing group, escalating into a shootout in the middle of the emancipation celebration in Paducah on August 8th," Harris said. "Surveillance video also shows them walking into a group of people, appear to stage by a vehicle, confirmed by witness, before producing handguns and running into the crowd. Officers responded from audible gunfire."
The two men both have criminal records. Their attorneys asked for their bonds to be reduced, but the judge denied that request based on their extensive criminal history. They'll be back in court for their arraignment on Dec. 3.