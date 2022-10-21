MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A man and woman from McCracken County are charged with methamphetamine trafficking after the sheriff's office says investigators found drugs inside their home on Thursday.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives carried out a search warrant at a home on Koerner Street Thursday morning. The sheriff's office claims investigators found and seized methamphetamine and other items related to drug trafficking in the home, as well as a powder suspected to be fentanyl.
Detectives arrested 46-year-old Christopher Golightly and 48-year-old Jonna Wheeler in connection to the investigation.
Golightly and Wheeler were each charged with first-degree trafficking in 2 grams or more of methamphetamine on the first offense, first-degree possession of an unspecified controlled substance on the first offense, marijuana possession, second-degree possession of an unspecified controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were jailed in the McCracken County Jail.