MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a stolen gun.
Detectives found items believed to have been stolen while they were executing a search warrant on Tuesday, the sheriff's office says. That search led McCracken County detectives and the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office to search another home in Carlisle County.
The sheriff's office says detectives found an old shotgun during the Carlisle County search, and they believe that gun was stolen based on statements made at the scene.
The gun is a a Volunteer Arms Model 1929 12-gauge single shot shotgun, the sheriff's office says. The trigger guard was broken off, and replaced with a distinctive homemade replacement, investigators say. They also say the shotgun has a brown, wooden stock, and the receiver might be silver, but is extremely worn. The barrel appears to be in the 28-inch range, the sheriff's office says.
Detectives want to find the gun's rightful owner, and ask that anyone with information about the firearm contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719.
The sheriff's office says it is not providing a photo of the gun, so the rightful owner can identify it by describing details not included in the sheriff's office's announcement. Detectives believe the gun may have been stolen sometime in the past year from a McCracken County home or storage locker.
The sheriff's office also says additional details about this theft case will be released to the public after detectives have had time to sort through the other stolen items recovered in the searches.