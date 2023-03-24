GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Felts Creek Bridge has a new 8-ton load limit after inspectors discovered substantial deterioration of its beams.
According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the bridge is located on KY 339, at mile point 24.955 — about one and a half miles south of Fancy Farm between Rule Shack Road and Carrico Road.
The KYTC is asking farmers to ensure they don't cross with loads heavier than 16,000 pounds.
According to the release, inspectors found that the bridge's box beams —which support the deck — showed substantial deterioration since the previous inspection.
The KYTC says they'll review the report to decide whether the bridge can be repaired or if it should be replaced.
They also noted that Felts Creek is sometimes referred to as "Barnes Creek."