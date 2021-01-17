PADUCAH—One lane of traffic on Blandville Road is being detoured due to a crash in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash around 8700 Blandville Road around noon. The department reported no injuries, but the crash involved an overturned semi tractor-trailer.
As a result, Westbound traffic is being detoured around the crash. The Eastbound lane remains open. The department said the Eastbound lane will likely be shut down as well, so crews can recover the vehicle. You are are asked to avoid the area if possible.