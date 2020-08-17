TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A detour route will be in place for an estimated seven hours along Interstate 24 eastbound in Trigg County, Kentucky, starting Tuesday evening.
The detour is for an extended work zone between the 52 and 65 mile markers of I-24 east. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers should be prepared to encounter a temporary detour near the 56 mile marker, between the Kentucky 139 Princeton/Cadiz exit 56 interchange and the U.S. 68 Cadiz exit 65 interchange.
The road will be closed at the work zone starting sometime around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The detour is expected to remain in place until around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The closure will allow crews to repair the driving surface and shoulders along the one-lane section of the work zone.
A marked detour will take drivers along KY 139 South through downtown Cadiz to U.S. 68 East to return to I-24 at the Cadiz exit 65 interchange. Drivers traveling KY 139 near the exit 56 interchange should be prepared to encounter delays as flaggers will be controlling traffic to allow vehicles exiting I-24 to access KY 139 south.
KYTC has also recommended an alternate route for eastbound traffic at that interchange for drivers to avoid backups along the main detour. Eastbound drivers at the I-24/I-69 exit 25 interchange near Calvert City to I-69 southbound can take U.S. 68 East at the Draffenville exit 47 interchange to return to I-24 eastbound at the U.S. 68 Cadiz exit 65 interchange.
The cabinet says oversized loads will be directed to pull over and wait for the work to be completed, because overweight and over-dimensional loads will not be allowed along the detour through Cadiz along KY 139, and U.S. 68. KY 276 is not an approved detour and will be open to local traffic only.
KYTC also reminds truck drivers that there is a strict 12-foot maximum load width for eastbound I-24 in the work zone. There is a strict 15-foot maximum load width for westbound traffic in the work zone.