MAYFIELD, KY-- Food and family: those are the two things Detroit native, Anthony Smith holds dear.
He and his family returned to Mayfield this weekend to give back.
“It's been a blessing every time. You guys have blessed us more than we've blessed you guys,” Smith says.
This is the family's second time in Mayfield since the December 10th tornadoes.
Anthony Smith, founder of Everybody Eatz, says he started by meeting a need in their local community.
“We wanted to help out in Detroit, where we live in Detroit, Michigan. We started passing out sandwiches, buying bread, meat,” says Smith.
Those sandwiches turned into full meals, cooked fresh for anybody that wanted one.
His heart for giving started when he was young and was a pillar in his family, growing up.
“My grandmother would bring people home, feed anybody. That's the household I grew up in. Grandma put that in us without even trying,” Smith says.
Now he passes it on to his three sons, Alex, Dallas, and Demetrius.
They join their parents, working in the kitchen and delivering meals to people who can't make it to the kitchen.
“It's really more blessing to give than to receive. So, I try to teach them that. They always got they hand out, so let's go help somebody else. Instead of giving to you, let's take what we have and give to them,” Smith says.
They've visited numerous communities, feeding people for free.
Smith says they never expect a dime.
“When something happens, I talk to my wife, and she's like, ‘Well, you know you're gonna go.’ I'm like, ‘Yes, I gotta go, babe.’ So we just start packing up and figuring out how we're going to do. Start telling people on Facebook, if you want it help, you can help. We're going anyway,” says Smith.
It can be difficult for the Smith's to fund their efforts.
They're willing to sacrifice, so they can give to those who need it more.
“I just don't want nobody to lump us in with those trying to take from the community. We're not trying to gain from this. We're just trying to help,” Smith says.
The Smith’s plan on coming back in near future, because they see Mayfield as part of their family.
And for them, family is everything
The smiths also keep cleaning and baby supplies for anyone who needs it.
The family will be in the area until tomorrow.