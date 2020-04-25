Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY... NORTHWESTERLY WIND GUSTS OF 25 TO 35 MPH, AND LOCALLY AS HIGH AS 40 MPH, ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT ACROSS SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS, AND FAR WESTERN KENTUCKY THROUGH 9 PM. THE ENTIRE REGION WILL SEE WIND GUSTS OF 25 TO 30 MPH, WITH LOCALLY STRONGER GUSTS, OVERNIGHT AND THROUGH THE DAY ON SUNDAY. MOTORISTS, ESPECIALLY THOSE DRIVING HIGHER PROFILE VEHICLES, SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN WIND GUSTS THAT MAY TEND TO SHIFT YOUR VEHICLE WHILE DRIVING. LOOSE OBJECTS IN YARDS MAY ALSO BLOW AROUND.