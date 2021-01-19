MURRAY, KY - A Dexter man has died after the Murray Police Department says his car collided with another in Murray.
The crash happened Monday just after 11 a.m. Police say Beau Maness was driving north on Robertson Road South when he claims he was hit by a car driving east on State Route 94 West.
A passenger of the vehicle driving on Route 94, Patricia Lassiter, told police Maness pulled out in front of their car, hitting them. Lassiter, a juvenile passenger and Maness were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
The driver of the vehicle driving on 94 west, Jerry Lassiter, 73, of Dexter was pronounced dead at the scene.