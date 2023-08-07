DEXTER, MO — The city of Dexter, Missouri, is responding to the news that Tyson Foods will close its poultry production plant there.
In a statement released Monday, the city says the closure will "negatively affect the city's workforce, economy and the Dexter community as a whole."
The city says 683 employees will be affected, as will the large network of chicken growers, farmers and truckers in the area.
A Tyson Foods representative told the city that the closure in Dexter, as well as three others announced on Monday, is happening because the industry is struggling and "From a corporate standpoint, it makes sense to downsize the older plants and keep the bigger, newer plants."
The city says the poultry production industry has been active in Dexter since the 1890s, and the current plant location has been active since the Swift Poultry Company opened in the 1930s. Leaders say they will be focusing on how to encourage economic development in response to the shutdown.
"We need to remain positive about our local Tyson Management and local Tyson employees. They had zero input on this decision, and we have enjoyed a tremendous relationship with them for years," city administrator David Wyman said in a statement.
"We need to worry about the families here in town, and we need to be extremely smart about our expenses," Wyman said.
The city says the factory is expected to close by Oct. 13. Tyson's plan is to continue the current hatch and processing cycle, and then clean everything and shut the plants down, the city says. That plan is also subject to change.
Tyson Foods announced the closures in a news release reporting its third quarter 2023 results on Monday. The company says it's also shutting down plants in Noel, Missouri; North Little Rock, Arkansas; and Croydon, Indiana.
““The difficult decision to close four chicken facilities ... demonstrates our commitment to bold action and operational excellence as we drive performance, including lower costs and improving capacity utilization, and build on our strategy of making Tyson Foods stronger in the long-term,” Tyson Foods president and CEO Donnie King said in a statement included in the report.