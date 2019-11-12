The state of Kentucky continues to see numbers climb in the amount of diabetes diagnosis each year. Kentucky has the 3rd highest number of people in the United States living with diabetes according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The drugs to maintain it can cost thousands. People on fixed incomes are sometimes faced with the decision to forgo buying the medicine they need to stay alive.
Diabetes has no cure, but can be managed with life style changes and proper medication. We explore why drug prices continue to go up for the disease and how those in West Kentucky are surviving the possibility of diabetes becoming a death sentence.