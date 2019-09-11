PADUCAH — Take a look at this year's Fall Paducah QuiltWeek best of show winner!
Organizers tell Local 6 the Janome America Best of Show winner is "Diamond Effervescence" by Beth Nufer and Clem Buzick of Brookings, Oregon.
The winner was announced at the Quilter's Gala Wednesday night at Walker Hall.
Fall QuiltWeek continues through Saturday at the Schroeder Expo Center in Paducah.
