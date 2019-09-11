Weather Alert

...AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 100 DEGREES TODAY AND POSSIBLY AGAIN FRIDAY... A STRONG AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE ALOFT WILL ALLOW HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS TO SET IN ACROSS THE ENTIRE FOUR STATE REGION AGAIN TODAY. HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 90S, COUPLED WITH MODERATE TO HIGH HUMIDITY, WILL LEAD TO HEAT INDEX VALUES NEAR 100 ROUGHLY FROM 11 AM TO 5 PM. A WEAK COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH THE REGION FRIDAY AFTERNOON. AHEAD OF IT, HEAT INDEX VALUES MAY REACH TRIPLE DIGITS FOR AT LEAST AN HOUR OR TWO. THE FRONT WILL EVENTUALLY LEAD TO SOME RELIEF FROM THE EXTREME HEAT AND HUMIDITY AS WE HEAD INTO THE WEEKEND. IF YOU MUST WORK OR ARE PLANNING OTHER OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES IN THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY, BE SURE TO KEEP HYDRATED BY DRINKING PLENTY OF WATER. TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS IN THE SHADE WHEN POSSIBLE OR SEEK AIR-CONDITIONED SHELTER, IF AVAILABLE.