Weather Alert

.Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening and continue through Tuesday morning. Flash flooding, some potentially significant, is possible. ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. * WHEN...From 4 PM CST this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall of two to four inches is expected to fall tonight through Tuesday morning. A corridor of higher amounts is possible across the Missouri Bootheel region into far western Kentucky.