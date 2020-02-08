METROPOLIS, IL -- Dice for Dinner is a local event held every few months. Participants pay a small entry fee for a day full of table-top gaming and dinner. The money raised supports a good cause.
Event organizers Keri and Matt Johnson brought the community together to support a veteran suffering from stage 4 kidney disease Saturday. Tim Hayslett has to get medical treatment six days a week, but his family struggles to get him to appointments due to a lack of reliable transportation.
Hayslett says the community's support means the world to him.
"To have good friends like this to do something for me it breaks me down in tears, because it's special. It's really special," Hayslett says.
The Johnsons are hoping the proceed's from Saturday's event will be enough for the Haysletts to buy a reliable used car to make trips to the doctor much easier.
At the end of the night, the event made a total of 900 dollars.