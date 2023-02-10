NEW MADRID, MO — Thursday night, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Catron, Missouri.
Local 6 went to the New Madrid Historical Museum Friday. Museum Director Jeff Grunwald said Thursday's quake was the 11th our area has seen in February, but this was the first "shaker" of 2023.
What's a shaker? It's an earthquake you might feel.
"3.0 magnitude is kind of the low end of energies that it takes to actually shake the surface, so if you see a 3.0 magnitude somewhere, somebody has probably felt it," Grunwald said.
Local 6 received a few calls about Thursday night's earthquake. Grunwald said if you felt it, it probably felt like a big piece of farm equipment was passing by your house.
If you live on a fault line, it's understandable to have concerns about earthquakes. They are more common than you may realize.
He said we aren't as pressed for concern about larger quakes happening more often, like on the West Coast.
"The largest earthquake in this part of the country in the last couple of years was actually a 4.0 that hit ... over here near Poplar Bluff," Grunwald said.
Earthquakes between 4 and 4.9 are considered to be light on the Richter scale, according to this 2011 report from CBS news.
However, a larger quake is a possibility to keep in mind.
Grunwald told Local 6 if you are preparing an earthquake survival kit, you need to be prepared with enough water and food to survive for two weeks. Another good thing to have is a battery powered radio or one that has the capabilities to charge your electronic devices.
The museum has information on more than just earthquake history. It has other exhibits like The Civil War in the New Madrid (Battle of the Island 10) and The Great War and the Greatest Generation.