LYON COUNTY, KY — If you received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Lyon County Health Department or at the Lee S. Jones Park in early January, you can expect a call from the Pennyrile Health Department this week to schedule an appointment for your second shot.
Lyon County says on its Facebook fan page it is planning on administering the second Moderna vaccine on Feb. 2 at Lee S. Jones Park.
If you had your first shot on Jan. 5, 6, or 7, and have not heard from the Pennyrile District Health Department by Friday, Jan. 28, call them at 270-388-9763.
The Facebook post is asking you not to show up earlier than your planned appointment. "Your shot will be there — showing up early will not help," Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White says in the post.
White says the health department will be checking your scheduled time and if you come too early, you may be asked to leave and come back at your appointment time to make room for others.
White stresses that these appointments are only for those who received their first shot in Lyon County. He says other counties are also prepping to give their second round of vaccinations.
If you have questions, call the Pennyrile District Health Department at 270-388-9763.
When will we get more vaccines?
In a separate Facebook post, White says Lyon County, the health department, along with Livingston and Crittenden Counties, local law enforcement, emergency management, and other agencies have a plan prepared and ready should any vaccines arrive.
White says the county has presented the plans to the governor's office, the Kentucky Emergency Management and to the Finance Cabinet.
"We are ready, but no word on if, or when, we may get more vaccine for another round of shots," White says in the post.