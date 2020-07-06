With another big spike in new COVID-19 cases, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has released locations where people were potentially exposed to the virus.
The agency announced Monday evening there are 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. This brings the total in the county to 295 cases. Of that number, 143 cases are active, 149 people have recovered, and three people have died. Click here to read the full breakdown.
To slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center posted on its Facebook page Monday a list of public places people known to have tested positive may have visited. The list includes the name of each location, as well as the dates and times when the exposure may have occurred. Some of the locations include the Cape Giradeau Sportsplex, Cape Splash, Target, plus various hair salons, restaurants and other businesses. Download the document below this story for the full list.
"At the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, we take our duty very seriously to protect the public's health," the agency said in the post. "In acting on that duty, we will inform the community of potential COVID-19 exposure where we have found it impossible to notify all contacts of the patient. Establishments are contacted, when possible, prior to publication. This will allow the business to notify any affected staff and do any additional cleaning and sanitizing needed."
Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said the list does not replace the contact tracing that the agency still performs every time there is a new positive case. "It's kind of an awareness to the public. We've received so many requests from the public," said Wernsman of the decision to publish the list of locations. "We hope that this is beneficial to the public, and in no way, mean it to be detrimental to anyone, especially our businesses."
Local 6 visited the Marshall County Health Department on Monday to learn its approach for curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Public Health Director Billy Pitts said the health department makes contact tracing a top priority.
"Our contact tracers are working seven days a week," said Pitts. "So Saturdays, Sundays, holidays — it doesn't matter. We don't take time off. A positive case comes in, one of our staff will get right on it."
Contact tracing is the method of determining who a positive case had close contact with. The health department then informs the person(s) who were potentially exposed, and provides them with information to help them understand how to quarantine themselves and monitor symptoms.
"We got a designated cell number that they'll call or text daily to let us know if they've had symptoms," said Pitts. "We try to make it as easy for the person as possible."
Pitts said originally the health department's clinic director performed the contact tracing. But as the number of cases grew, he hired an additional full-time employee and two part-time employees to do contact tracing as well.
Pitts said contact tracing has been effective in slowing the spread of the virus.
"Kentucky, we're amongst the lowest in the nation as far as the number of positive cases that we have. And here in Marshall County, even within the state, we're still relatively low compared to a lot of others out there," said Pitts. "So absolutely, we believe that the mitigation steps that we're taking, and then the contact tracing — folks, for the most part, are very cooperative."
Monday afternoon, the Marshall County Health Department reported there were no new cases in the county. Overall, there have been 66 cases in Marshall County. Of those, 56 people have fully recovered. Eight cases remain active, and two people have died.
Pitts said although the Marshall County Health Department has not had to make a public posting about a list of potential exposure locations, it's a strategy that could be used if there's a situation in which contact tracing cannot reach everyone.
"If we start getting cases over the next few days to a week or so, and we find out that there were large events and it's related to that, then very well, we're going to have to try to reach out and contact as many people as we can to let them know they've been exposed," said Pitts. "And then if there's a situation like you talked about, where it's just impossible (to do contact tracing), then we will put out a press release of some sort to let folks know, 'Hey, if you were at this particular event, you may have been exposed,' and encourage them to go get a test."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that as of Monday afternoon, there were at least 17,152 coronavirus cases in Kentucky. Of those, 268 cases were newly reported Monday.
Cape Girardeau County COVID-19 Exposure List 7/6/2020: